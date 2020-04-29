Boruto Animator Stuns with Latest Anime Fight Sequence

✖

The anime franchise of Naruto, and its sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has been able to make a name for itself not only with its colorful characters, but with some of its amazing fight scenes, with one animator of the series moving onto a new franchise where they have unleashed the full potential of their art to make a jaw dropping battle sequence. Chengxi Huang was previously a director on the anime series of Boruto, creating some amazing fight sequences that helped to warm audiences up to a brand new generation of ninja within the Hidden Leaf Village.

Some of Naruto's biggest fights include Rock Lee's torturous battle against the sand ninja Gaara earlier in the series, Kakashi's tragic tussle against his former friend Obito, and the recent tag team brawl between Naruto, Sasuke, and a member of the Otsutsuki! Chengxi may not be responsible for all these fights, but his insanely choreographed style has shown through in his new series that he is helping to create in Hitori no Shita: The Outcast with the characters displaying blows that aren't often seen in animation or real life!

Twitter User ShinobiFist shared the impressive minute long clip from the lesser known anime series of The Outcast, showing off Huang's adeptness at bringing intense kinetic energy to this anime universe, which definitely should have anime fans turning their heads and learning more about this series:

Hitori No Shita "The Outcast: Season 3 Episode 2(2020)The fight choreography in this episode has some tight martial arts on display. From Tai-Chi to Bajiquan. pic.twitter.com/fxeaI6MMLG — シャドウウルフ忍者 (@ShinobiFist) April 27, 2020

If you haven't heard of Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, here's the official description of the hard hitting anime franchise:

"One day, on his way to visit his grandfather's grave, Zhang Chulan is attacked by zombies in a graveyard. In the midst of that situation, he is saved by a mysterious girl, who wields kitchen knives in order to kill the enemies. The girl tells Chulan, who is relieved, to face his hardships head on and leaves. However, Chulan later sees that girl again at his university. From that moment, Zhang Chulan's destiny begins to move. There will be strangers with special powers appearing one by one, with battles involving those abilities. Each episode will bring a new mystery to light."

What do you think of this absolutely stunning fight animation from the Outcast? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the best anime fight scenes!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.