Naruto: ‘Boruto’s Latest Death Is Breaking Hearts

Naruto knows a thing or two about tugging at fans’ heartstrings, and it has taught its successor all the tricks. After nearly two years, Boruto has put some truly angst moments before fans, but few of them can match the death the series just brought about.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with its latest episode, and it was there fans saw one favorite meet their end. Episode 88 saw Team 10 take on Kokuyo, but the Akuta was way too strong at first. Inojin found himself at the mercy of Kokuyo at one point, leaving him good as dead. However, Akkun got in the way and protected Inojin at the cost of its life.

Boruto may not have kept Akkun around for long, but the child-like creature became a quick favorite. Its impish behavior and undying affection for Inojin made Akkun pretty adorable, leaving many to hope the imperfect Akuta could return to the Leaf Village with its friend. However, Akkun chose to sacrifice its life to save Inojin, and the pair’s final moments together left fans in tears.

“Why did you come here? You know that you’d just end up being a burden,” Inojin is heard telling Akkun as he cradles the creature.

In his last moments, Akkun simply reaches up to Inojin for the last time and smushes his face. The dying creature then utters Inojin’s name before dying and leaving his clay body to shatter. As for Inojin, the poor boy is forced to cover up his tears as his friends wait in the wings, and fans admit the sight is definitely the saddest Boruto has put together.

“He wasn’t even human, but I guess he thought we were friends. Good riddance to that clay doll,” Inojin choked out with tears. “He was such an idiot, really.”

Clearly, the young boy isn’t quite sure how to deal with his loss, but it seems he’s handling it better than Sai did in his youth. Inojin might want to be like his father in all things, but there is nothing wrong with mourning the death of a friend. Now, the boy has to finish the job Akkun gave his life to help see through, and Inojin will be sure to make his lil’ friend proud.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.