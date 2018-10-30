‘Naruto’ Preview Poses One Foreboding Question

Naruto knows how to bring out drama between even the best of friends, and its sequel hasn’t let that skill go to waste. These days, Boruto Uzumaki has been put at odds with his teammate Mitsuki, and a new preview has fans wondering whether the pair can come back together without being hit with tragedy.

Or even, according to this new teaser, a major death.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its latest episode preview, and the reel delved into a rather sensitive scene. The moment finds Mitsuki having a heart-to-heart with his new comrades, and one of the missing ninjas pokes the wayward Leaf genin about his best friend.

“Mitsuki, have you ever cried before,” Sekiei asks before adding: “I’m really curious about it. Will you cry if Boruto dies? Weren’t you friends?”

The conversation leaves Mitsuki speechless as the rest of the missing ninjas listen in, but Sekiei’s pointed question has fans bothered. Boruto’s star status means the hero is surely safe from being killed off, but the need for Mitsuki to face his feelings has been a long one coming. Right now, the boy has abandoned the Leaf Village in order to suss out those emotions for himself, but Mitsuki is struggling with the search. However, there is one sure-fire way for the anime to force Mitsuki to decide, and that is to put Boruto’s life on the line.

Despite having fought the lead whilst on the run, Mitsuki does have a soft spot for his friend. “Boruto’s larger than life, he was bright and like my sun,” Orochimaru’s son is heard saying in this preview. Now, Sekiei’s foreboding question has got audiences worried about where the show’s arc is going and whether it will take a life-or-death moment to clear the air between Mitsuki and Boruto.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.