‘Naruto’ Honors Jiraiya With Emotional New Tribute

When it comes to Naruto, there are some deaths fans cannot let go. The passing of the Third Hokage was one of the original series’ most profound moments, and Naruto Uzumaki has gone on to mourn many others. Still, there is one death the franchise has yet to forget, and fans were reminded off the traumatic moment just recently.

Over on Twitter, Naruto lovers were revisited by the one and only Toad Sannin, and it is all thanks to one man. Cheng Xi Huang took to social media to share his work with fans, and it was there the Naruto animator got everyone weepy.

After all, if there is one sure-fire way to make people cry, it is to dangle Jiraiya before them.

As you can see above, Huang shared a sweet memorial to honor Jiraiya and his father-son bond with Naruto. The minimal piece was done on the sannin’s birthday, and its caption encapsulates the legacy Jiraiya left behind upon his death.

“This bond will connect the future forever,” Huang wrote, referring to the bond Jiraiya forged with Naruto.

The simple piece sees Jiraiya as a young adult standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his godson. Naruto is seen facing away from the older man, and his Hokage robes are on full display. The pair may not be able to make contact anymore, but Jiraiya’s careful smile shows he is at peace with his death. Naruto learned all he needed from the older man, and his work as the Seventh Hokage continues to exemplify those teachings.

While Jiraiya’s death is still a sore spot for many fans, it is one which creator Masashi Kishimoto felt was necessary. Recently, an interview with the artist surfaced where he addressed the surprising death, and Kishimoto said Jiraiya needed to die for Naruto and Sasuke’s sakes.

“Sasuke had his family killed, so he has revenge in his heart. But Naruto didn’t have that experience. There’s nothing that someone not in the same position can say that’s convincing,” Kishimoto said. “The things Naruto said just didn’t ring true to Sasuke. But later, when Naruto lost Jiraiya, a father-like figure to him, he understood Sasuke’s position for the first time. From there, what would Naruto do…?”

