‘Naruto’ Reveals A Very Different Rinnegan

It has taken more than a year to reach this point, but Boruto has gotten to one long-awaited moment. These days, the series is starting to adapt material never seen elsewhere aside from the manga, and that allowed Boruto to share a big surprise with fans in its latest episode.

So, if you were taken back by that new Rinnegan, then you should know you aren’t alone.

Yes, the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations featured a new Rinnegan. Fans watched as Momoshiki came up against the Kages plus Sasuke Uchiha, leaving is back against the wall. It was then Momoshiki fused with Kinshiki by eating his servant, and the power-up gave Momoshiki a new form.

As you can see above, the form Momoshiki took after eating Kinishiki gave him a different Rinnegan. Unlike the one Kaguya rocked back in Naruto: Shippuden, Momoshiki’s Rinnegan is golden in color. So, you do not have to worry about getting his Dojutsu confused with anyone else’s — well, for now.

So far, there is no word on whether this new Rinnegan has any new powers. Momoshiki did not get a chance to exercise his power-up before episode 64 ended, but Boruto promises to explore it more this week. The preview for episode 65 shows Momoshiki fighting Naruto toe-to-toe thanks to his new form, so audiences can get an idea of how powerful the transformation made the Otsutsuki disciple.

