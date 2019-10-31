Naruto Reveals Boruto’s Next Teacher in New Preview

Over the years, Boruto Uzumaki has had a whole bunch of teachers. From his Academy overseers to Konohamaru and more, the boy have learned plenty from his mentors. Thanks to a recent arc, Boruto has found himself in a tough spot with training as he’s been flung to the past, but that will not keep him from the battlefield.

According to a new teaser, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has big plans for Boruto coming up. On November 10, a new episode will go live, and Boruto will begin training under the Legendary Sannin Jiraiya then.

According to surfaced synopses (via uchihafamille) for the future episode, Boruto will begin training under Jiraiya soon. He will be a student under the old geezer alongside Naruto, and Boruto will be asked to do join training with his father. In fact, the synopsis teases the duo learning how to sync their chakra with one another, but the lesson does not go as expected.

Of course, fans can think of a few reasons why the lesson may go awry. For one, there is a chance the synced chakra will act wonky given their father-son relationship. If you will remember, Naruto’s chakra interacted with Minato whenever the two joined power, so there is always a chance the lesson will blow Boruto’s cover. After all, there is still plenty more story to go before Urashiki is dealt with, and Sasuke would prefer if his student didn’t out them both before the Otsutsuki is defeated.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.