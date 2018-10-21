‘Naruto’ Spoilers Confirm An Awaited ‘Boruto’ Reunion

Boruto Uzumaki has never had to deal with the angst Sasuke Uchiha put out as a teen, but he’s come close thanks to Mitsuki. Orochimaru’s son is plenty emotional these days as he tries to discover whether his clone status predestined his entire future. And, sooner than later, Boruto will get close enough to his friend to whack some sense into him.

Recently, a set of synopses for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit the Internet, and fans were quick to turn around translations. As it turns out, a blurb for episode 79 has surfaced, and it will see Boruto reunite with his recently defected friend.

As for the episode itself, it is titled “A Reunion with Mitsuki” to make things very clear. You can check out its translated synopsis below thanks to Organic Dinosaur:

“Shaking off a formidable foe, Boruto catches up with Mitsuki! Boruto battles against Kakuyou, who has the strength to even defeat jounin. It was a close battle, but they shake off their enemy. Finally, they manage a reunion with Mitsuki!?”

At last, it seems like Boruto and Mitsuki will be able to have a heart-to-heart. The duo last spoke when the Five Kage came to the Leaf Village, and Mitsuki went rogue soon after with three mystery companions. Boruto and Sarada left their home unsupervised to bring their friend home, a mission mirrored long ago by Naruto when Sasuke ditched the Leaf Village for Orochimaru. And, is history repeats itself, Mitsuki will not be too happy to see his friend.

At this point, fans are not sure why Mitsuki left the Leaf Village, but he seems to have left crumbs behind to help Boruto find him. Sasuke ended up deserting his home to seek power, but Mitsuki is looking to gain insight into his own autonomy. So, if things go well for Boruto, Mitsuki will hopefully return to the Leaf Village once the clone finds what he’s searching for.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.