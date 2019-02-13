‘Naruto’ Teases Hilarious Uchiha Family Episode

Naruto made several things clear to fans, and Sasuke Uchiha’s personality was one of them. Over the years, fans have been shown time and again the Uchiha is awkward about all things emotions, and it seems the truth is about to bite Sasuke hard.

Recently, a set of episode synopses for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live. Translators were able to pass over the blurbs in English, and one of them confirms a rather hilariously awkward moment is coming for the Uchiha brood.

You can read the synopsis for “Daughter & Icha-Icha Epic Battle” below:

“The village is bustling with people because of the Family Day events. Sasuke encounters Boruto, who’s been strolling along. When he hears about the new Family Day holiday from Boruto, he reminisces about his childhood. Sasuke then sets off to spend it together with Sarada. Even though Sasuke is trying to make his daughter happy, Sarada just feels embarrassed about him. Meanwhile, someone appears in front of Sasuke to suggest some help; It’s his former [mentor], Kakashi!”

As the ‘Naruto Shinden’ arc continues, fans will get to see more of how their favorite ninjas handle their parenting gigs. Naruto Uzumaki was the first to go with the anime’s recent episode starring Himawari. Soon, fans will meet up with Choji as the father enters an eating contest with his daughter Cho Cho, but it seems Sasuke will struggle with his dad-centric outing. Despite caring for Sarada very much, the often reclusive ninja isn’t sure how to relate to kids, but it seems Kakashi (and his Icha Icha smut) may have some tips for the hero.

