Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Teaser Hints At An Uchiha Family Feud

Naruto is no stranger to familial drama. With so many ninja clans running about the Leaf Village, conflict is easy to come by, and it seems drama is coming for the Uchiha family next.

Recently, a synopsis surfaced for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it was there fans learned about a brewing Uchiha family feud.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sasuke is worried about how to deal with his daughter,” the synopsis reads.

As the blurb continues, fans learned more about the conflict Sarada will have with her father. The teenage ninja is going through growing pains as all kids do, and she finds her dad totally unrelatable. However, when Boruto learns about her standoffish attitude, the young boy turns her complaints on the head.

“This week’s Boruto: He’s admonishing Sarada!? Sarada complains, “Papa doesn’t understand me at all!” When Sarada says that, Boruto asks her something: Conversely, does she understand Sasuke?”

Of course, it is a tall order asking someone if they understand Sasuke. There have only been a handful of people who’ve been able to tune into the boy’s true self. Naruto Uzumaki is one such person as the former village pariah saw himself in Sasuke, and Sakura Haruno gradually came to understand her now-husband as they grew into young adults. Now, Sarada will be forced to level with her father, but there is no telling how the pair will see eye to eye.

Sarada’s may have trouble relating to her dad, but Boruto will be around to knock some sense into his teammate and friend. After all, Boruto knows how damaging daddy issues can be. In the past, Boruto found himself warring with Naruto as the young ninja struggled to step out from underneath his dad’s shadow. The pair settled their differences after the Chunin Exams, and Boruto has become one of his father’s biggest supporters since. So, if Boruto has anything to say about it, Sarada will feel the same about Sasuke soon enough.

So, are you excited for this episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.