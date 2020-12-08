Naruto Expands the Yamanaka Clan's Jutsu in Boruto

✖

Naruto Uzumaki introduce fans to some interesting heroes during his day, so it is fitting that his son has done the same. Despite only being a genin, Boruto has been on a ton of missions in his career, and he has taken them with lots of different comrades. Of course, these side heroes deserve a spotlight now and then, so Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gifted Inojin with a special new technique.

The revelation came at the end of Boruto's most recent episode. The story-centric filler focused on Boruto and Inojin ahead of Ao's arrival to the Hidden Village. Fans watched as Inojin struggled to live up to his parents' reputation, but after a pep talk, the boy was able to create a technique only he can do.

I absolutely loved this scene. Inojin not only used his sensory abilities but also managed to widen his range by using ink-bird infused with his chakra. This is exactly what the next generation is. pic.twitter.com/5fMb6yfwul — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 6, 2020

The move expands the Yamanaka clan's classic sensory technique. As we all know, Ino's family has the ability to not only transfer their minds with a clan jutsu, but they can sense out chakra and even enter the minds of other people. This has made the clan invaluable as a defense resource, and Inojin found a way to expand his sensory range with some help from Sai.

His father's Super Beast Scroll was used in this episode to experiment, and Inojin discovered he can route Yamanaka techniques through his drawings. You can find an example of the new jutsu above as Inojin draws a flock of birds which come to life in ink. The living artwork is able to sense out chakra just like Ino can, but they do so remotely from Inojin. This allows the boy to search for unvetted chakra signatures with ease, and it covers more ground than he could alone. And given where Boruto is taking fans with Kara - well, this new technique is going to come in handy sooner rather than later.

