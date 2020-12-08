Boruto Opening Reveals the Faces of Kara

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been putting Team 7 through the wringer in its latest episodes, placing Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki against various members of the Kara Organization, and the newest intro to the anime series is unveiling some of the most powerful ninjas of the antagonistic gang of rogues. Though Boruto and his friends have been able to train themselves following their defeat at the hands of both Deepa and Victor, it's clear that the more powerful villains of this nefarious organization are going to be a handful when it comes to protecting the denizens of the Hidden Leaf Village!

The Kara Organization has been wreaking havoc in the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, with the mangaka even recently revealing that he would be making a return as a writer for the series in the upcoming chapters. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Boruto and company will have far more to worry about in the future of the anime than simply these two latest opponents. As the son of Naruto trained with Kakashi to learn a new Rasengan, while Sarada trained with her father to better understand the power of the Sharingan, it is yet to be seen if these new techniques will be enough to win them their upcoming re-match with Kara!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the newest intro for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, as well as the screenshots that show off the face of Kara Organization members such as Boro, Delta, Kashin Koji, Amado, and the long-awaited return of Kawaki who will have big implications on the series moving forward:

BORUTO Opening 7 |「Hajimatteiku Takamatteiku」| Version 2 pic.twitter.com/sBptYmHHX0 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 6, 2020

KAWAKI & KARA FACE REVEAL👀 pic.twitter.com/9cnt52zgXe — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 6, 2020

For quite a while, fans of Konoha had been waiting for the anime to re-introduce Kara, and needless to say, just as many fans, if not more are waiting for the latest events of the manga to be translated to the small screen when it comes to the fights taking place between the villainous collective and the major protagonists of the Hidden Leaf!

What do you think of this un-masking of the Kara Organization in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!