Boruto Will Pay Tribute to the Fourth Great Ninja War Soon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be paying tribute to the Fourth Great Ninja War soon. With the anime officially bringing the Kara Actuation arc to an end in a previous episode, the stage has been set now that Naruto and the rest of the Konoha has been made aware of the threat Kara poses to them. While this is exciting on its own right, it's been confirmed that the anime will be leading into the next arc from the original manga series as well as fans will be introduced to some key figures in the coming episodes.

One of the key figures will be arriving soon in Episode 178 of the series, and the newest promo for the upcoming episode (h/t @Abdul_S17 on Twitter) teases that the series will be paying tribute to the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War while a key character who works closely with the Mizukage will be coming to the anime.

Episode 178 of the series (which should air on December 13th in Japan barring any major schedule changes) is titled "Father's Back," and the promo synopsis for the episode teases the tie-into to the Fourth Great Ninja War, "Shikamaru attends a memorial service?! A memorial service was held for 'The Fourth Great Ninja War' at Konoha. What is Shikamaru thinking of as he mourns his late father? In the meantime, a close aide of the Fifth Mizukage visits Konoha!"

One of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' biggest strengths is when the series focuses on how the original Naruto characters have grown or changed since that first series, so it seems this upcoming episode of the series will show us a new side of Shikamaru as he reflects on the massive war that the original series couldn't unfortunately spend too much time exploring the fallout of.

This upcoming episode will seemingly take care of two major elements as not only will it be reflecting on the past, but will be taking the anime further into its future as the next major threat makes it known as the anime shares its own take on the events of the Ao arc of the original manga release of the series.

