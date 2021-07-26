Naruto Reveals New Info on the Kara Villains' Powers

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed new information of the powers of the final remnant members of Kara with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is currently in the midst of a transition as it's begun establishing a new status quo following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat. Code has now been established as the main antagonist for this next phase of the series, and he has recruited two new powerful beings that had been previously hidden away by Kara due to their terrifying powers. Now with Code, Eida, and Daemon in tow, the series has revealed a little of what each of them can do.

Chapter 60 of the series continues to set the stage for this next major arc to come, and following Daemon's introduction in the previous chapter, Code is trying his best to figure out exactly how the boy's mysterious reflecting power works. In trying to get more information out of him, Code not only explains his own mysterious ability but figures out that Eida is also hiding another ability she had yet to reveal as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In trying to activate Daemon's killer instinct reflective ability, he unleashes his own power and explains the secrets to his claw marks. Just as seen before, Code's marks allow him to go back and forth between markings (which he notably has placed around the Hidden Leaf Village) but only he can use them. He can take one person along with him at a time, but it's only limited to the two of them at most. But Eida is keeping her cards closer to her chest.

Eida has previously revealed her Senreigan abilities along with her power to instantly make others fall in love with her, but Code realizes that she's hiding yet another ability that she wants to keep secret. It's the same for Daemon as there seems to be some trick to his attack reflecting ability, but Eida wants to keep that from Code as well. So now there's an interesting wrinkle in how Code will eventually figure out these other two's abilities.

As Code figures them out, readers get to figure them out as well. But this only makes things that much tougher for the other side of the conflict as Boruto, Kawaki and the others will be facing off against these terrifying powers eventually. But what do you think about these new Kara powers so far? What secrets do you think Eida is hiding? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!