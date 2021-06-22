Boruto Introduces New Kara Villain With a Deadly Power

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new Kara villain with a deadly power. Now that the manga has set Code as the major villain for the next phase of the series, it has begun to reveal that there are still remnants of the Kara group that have been left behind ever after Isshiki Otsutsuki and many of the other members were eliminated. Each of these remnants had been sealed away thanks to their overbearing power, and it seems that this is now taken an extra step further as yet another remnant of Kara has been revealed.

A previous new addition to Code's group was the mysterious Eida. She had been sealed away thanks to her omniscience and and ability to have everyone be romantically attracted to her, and now the newest chapter has introduced another Kara remnant with an equally as game breaking of a power with her little brother, Daemon, who also twists the desires of others in a dangerous way that's going to be tough to fight against.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 59 of the series sees Code worry that Eida will be in trouble once she's faced with Boruto and Kawaki as they are two of the only fighters who won't be caught in her love spell, and thus Eida agrees to release someone else who can help defend her when Code is occupied. She reveals that this other fighter is the only one outside of the Otsutsuki with the ability to kill her, and soon a child emerges from the same kind of pod she's in.

Not only is this child, Daemon, a capable fighter but he has the ability to bounce any killing intent pointed at him back at his opponents. We see this in action when a few of Boro's cyborgs try and kill him, and they kill themselves with their respective weapons. The stronger the intent to kill, the stronger the reflection of it. Anyone who even pictures killing him will instantly be killed in that same way.

There is a loophole here that Daemon could be defeated with a serene and non-violent mind (or by pointing the killing intent somewhere else), but that's definitely going to put to the test later as he, Eida, and Code eventually decide to make their first move. But what do you think of this newest addition to the series? Do you think Boruto and the others can stand a chance against someone like Daemon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!