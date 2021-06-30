Naruto: How Boruto's New Villain Can Be Defeated

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a unique new villain: His name is Daemon, and like his sister Ada, he's a deadly young cyborg from the Kara organization, who possesses a unique set of powers. Both Daemon and Ada were deemed too dangerous by Kara's leader, Jigen (aka Isshiki Otsutsuki), and with good reason. Ada can see all things at all times and seduce any person not related to her; however, Daemon's power is far more gruesome and savage. The young cyborg boy has the uncanny ability to turn an opponent's attack back on him or her. It's a seemingly unbeatable ability in the world of ninjas, but that may not be the case.

Here's a good theory about how Boruto's new villain Daemon can be defeated:

Daemon's power basically reflects attacks based on the intent of his opponent: if his opponent is trying to wound, they end up getting wounded; if they intend to kill, they receive the fatal blow they wanted to land on Daemon. It's that detail of his power that at once makes Daemon so deadly, but also provides the likely loophole to beating his ability.

If Daemon's reflective power depends on an attacker's intent, then controlling that intent is the key to defeating Daemon. Boruto, Kawaki, and Team 7 simply have to control how they attack Daemon in battle - provided they can discern the key to his ability. And there are already two strategies that seem like they could work:

No Intention Attack - Like Dragon Ball Super's Ultra Instinct, Boruto and co. may just have to attack Daemon with no plan, just raw aggression. If there is no conscious strategy to the attack, there's arguably no intent behind each attack they come at Daemon with, and therefore nothing to reflect. Of course, the danger to this strategy is that (again, like Ultra Instinct) it requires a shinobi to enter a state of attack that's faster than conscious thought while maintaining the serenity not to let aggression affect their intent. Misdirected Attacked - The other strategy that could bring down Daemon is a misdirection attack. In other words: attacking something else besides Daemon himself. The particulars of how that would work are variable, but an easy example would be Boruto and co. attacking a surrounding environment where they're battling Daemon. If they say, attack a mountain, or trees in a forest, the resulting environmental damage (rock slide, falling trees) could hurt Daemon, without triggering his reflection ability.

