Naruto Cosplay Introduces Us To Fem Gaara, Kazekage Of The Sand

Gaara has had something of a similar journey to that of Naruto, originally acting as a dark reflection to the franchise’s protagonist by hailing from the Sand Village, having his own demon living inside of him, while also being a straight up antagonist in his early days. Still considered one of the most popular characters in the franchise, Gaara has grown from a wild child that could not control the beast within himself to leading the Sand Village as its Kazakage. Now, one fan has created an amazing genderbend cosplay that interprets Gaara in a brand new light while still holding onto the spirit of the original!

Gaara still makes his presence known in the franchise, having recently aided the Hidden Leaf in their battle against the Otsutsuki Clan member of Urashiki, who plagued Boruto and his friends for many episodes. Though he didn’t join Boruto and Sasuke on their time travelling adventure, it’s clear that Gaara has had an impact on Boruto and Konoha overall!

Instagram Cosplayer AzumiCosplay put together an amazing interpretation of the Sand Village ninja, gourd and all, that revisits the most popular antagonist of the desert in the Naruto franchise to this date:

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.