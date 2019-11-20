Naruto Fans Are Loving Boruto’s Time-Travel Arc

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has continued the story of the ninja of Konoha to mixed reception. Some fans have been digging the story of the son of Naruto since the start, while others have felt that there was definite room for improvement. When all is said and done however, most can agree that the recent time travel arc that unites father and son in the Hidden Leaf Village of the past has been just the shot in the arm that the series has needed. Now, fans of these anime ninja are taking to social media to let their thoughts known about how this recent arc has been one of the best things for Boruto and his new generation.

With Boruto meeting a younger version of his father and simultaneously battling with Urashiki of the Otsutsuki Clan, the story line has given us a fair share of action along with some heart rending character moments. There’s a lot to dig into with these recent installments and hopefully, this time travel arc gives the series a boost in popularity and story telling methods moving forward!

All The Feels

All the feels of the Boruto time travel arc. — KP Kev the Poet – new album out now! (@kevthepoet) November 19, 2019

Stretch It Out!

I hope this time travel arch in Boruto goes for a few more episodes — Armani 🧢”we’re living in a simulation” Beasley (@lil_Arthritis99) November 16, 2019

Super Awesome

The fact that Boruto’s manga and anime are completely different is an exciting change in the boring filler status quo. I don’t think one is better than the other, the show’s time travel arc is super awesome. Seeing Jiraiya and kid Naruto animated in HD is a treat pic.twitter.com/eIvNR3m1Ip — Salvador (@Chambalvarado) November 16, 2019

It’s Super Awesome But Let Naruto Retire

No! Have you people not learned anything from Boruto’s mistakes? I mean this current time travel arc is good but honestly let Naruto retire in peace https://t.co/xo4GeIyUb0 — Old Man KJ (@KofiAmankwaaJr) November 15, 2019

We Definitely Hope The Time Travel Saved The Anime

I definitely hope so! I want to see the characters become their own selves, as they deal with their famous parents. Boruto’s Time Travel Arc Has Saved the Anime https://t.co/kNekoe5oK5 via @ComicBook — Rondeena Hamilton (@RondeenaH) November 15, 2019

Jiraiya And Neji Equals Big Feels

These time travel Boruto episodes are just getting me all up in my feelings. Seeing Jiraiya and Neji again is just 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Grace (@gracey147) November 15, 2019

Young Naruto Saved His Son

The reports are true about Boruto. I gained interest watching this series because of the Boruto time travel arc. Again, the young Naruto saved this anime series. — ……Edward……. (@EdwardJoseph311) November 14, 2019

We Weren’t Kidding!

When they said the time travel arch saved Boruto (anime) they weren’t kidding. — Zenitsu⚡ (@littlemichee) November 14, 2019

So Wholesome

this time travel arc in boruto is so wholesome. glad I decided to pick it back up, I missed little naruto and jiraiya 😢 — ✿ idalia (@lalamariiie) November 14, 2019

Thirsting For Time Travel