New ‘Naruto’ Poster Reveals Family Photo of Gaara and his Son

A lot has changed in the world of Naruto since the Fourth Great Ninja War came to a close. New leaders have taken up the ninja world, and Masashi Kishimoto’s top heroes have become full-on adults. In fact, most of those stars are parents, and Gaara wasn’t left out of that equation. And, thanks to a new poster, fans can see a family portrait of the burgeoning Sand family.

Recently, a new poster for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live in Japan. An anime magazine shared the colorful photo with fans, and the picture has since hit the Internet as you can see below.

Looking at the poster, the family photo spotlights just Gaara and his son Shinki. If you hadn’t realized, Gaara is not actually married in Naruto (as of yet) and did not have Shinki through any convention means. The boy was adopted by the Kazekage sometime after the end of the war. However, the two do have their similarities.

Most notably, Shinki uses sand as his jutsu of choice much like Gaara. Rather than desert sand, Shinki is able to manipulate Metal Sand just like the third Kazekage did. Shinki wears his supply as a cloak which defends him, and the boy seems to take style tips from his uncle thanks to his face paint. Even Kankuro would be proud of the complex look Shinki wears on his face.

As for their personalities, Shinki and Gaara are fairly similar. They come off as serious, strong warriors with level heads. Shinki is nothing like how Gaara was at his age, but the boy does have the benefit or no being a Jinchuriki. So, the Sand genin already has that going for him. Now, it is just a matter of time before Shinki and Boruto strike up a bromance similar to the one Gaara and Naruto did all those years ago.

