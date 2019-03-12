‘Naruto’ Fans Balk After SPOILER Is Taken Hostage

Naruto knows how to dig into emotions just right, and the franchise made sure Boruto learned the skill well. The years have seen all sorts of shock-inducing events take place in the Leaf Village, but the series’ sequel has been light with the feeling. That is, until now.

After all, fans are still balking over Boruto‘s recent hostage situation, and they cannot wait to see how Naruto reacts to the testy ordeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, they will know what’s up. The series put out its latest chapter not long ago, and it caught up with Naruto as the Hokage took on a member of Kara. Delta made her way into the village to take back Kawaki, but she has been derailed thus far. So, she does the only thing she can think of to throw the man off…

She goes after Himawari.

“You just gave me a brilliant idea. My thanks,” she tells Boruto when the boy grabs her attention from the side. The sight of Boruto draws her eye to Himawari, and Delta knows she can get under the Hokage’s skin if she targets his youngest child.

“See, this will guarantee that my beams will hit, hmm?”

Throwing Himawari into the air, Naruto and the gang are left horrified as the girl is targeted by deadly lasers. The Hokage risks his life to save her, and he is saved by a rather unexpected source. Kawaki sacrifices his arm to make sure the father-daughter duo lives, leaving Delta with few options left and angrier than ever before.

So, can you ever forgive Delta for targeting Himawari? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!