Naruto Finally Reveals the Hyuga Clan’s Past to Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be currently taking the necessary steps to its next huge arc, but it’s not like the developments from the recent time travel arc are being swept under the rug. When Boruto went back in time and met the younger versions of his father and mother along with his departed uncle, he saw a bit into the kind of intensity and splintering the Hyuga Clan used to force upon itself. But while he got a brief glimpse into this side of his family, Boruto got a first hand account of how they really used to be in the latest episode.

As his grandfather Hiashi prepared for his birthday, and Boruto was looking for something to get him, his search for information on the matter brought him to Kurenai as she opened up about Hinata’s past and the intense ways that the Hyuga Clan used to operate and keep the side branches of the family subjugated.

Episode 138 of the series sees Boruto learn about this darker past, and the root of why the Hyuga Clan was separated into the main branch and the subservient side branch. It’s here that he learns how Hiashi’s twin brother Hizashi had sacrificed himself following an incident at a neighboring village. His twin brother took the place of him, and thus received the punishment meant for the actual head of the clan.

Hiashi then hardened his heart in order to be a proper head of the clan, but Naruto’s actions came later and changed all of that. With Boruto now having a strong grip on the past of the Hidden Leaf Village, it’s certainly a great thing to see that he’s taken a better interest in the past. As the series continues to move into the future, this knowledge of the past is going to be necessary to keep from repeating Konoha’s mistakes.

