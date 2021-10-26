Naruto Heats Up its Love Triangle with Boruto and Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is heating up its strange new love triangle for Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki with the newest chapter of the series! The series has been spending the last few chapters exploring the fallout of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki and setting the stage for the next wave of battles to come, and things changed with the previous chapter as Kawaki decided to take things into his own hands. Now that he’s met Code directly face to face, Boruto has gotten into the mix as well with the newest chapter of the series.

But one thing the series wants you to remember is that Code isn’t working alone either. While he might be fulfilling the last rites of the Otsutsuki as the final heir to Isshiki’s will, he’s enlisted the help of two fighters that Kara themselves deemed to dangerous to leave out in the open. We have already seen the kind of power Eida has at her disposal, and only the Otsutsuki-fied Boruto and Kawaki can withstand her abilities. This has created an unforseen “love” triangle between the three of them.

Code has previously revealed that he only needs Boruto to serve as the sacrifice for the Divine Tree, and thus part of Eida’s deal in working with him is that he bring her Kawaki. Her power makes everyone automatically fall in love with her, but she wanted the opportunity to form a real type of romance with someone her power won’t work on. The newest chapter of the series complicates things as Kawaki figures out that Code won’t kill him because he needs him for whoever he was working for.

This seems to impress Eida, but Kawaki’s not the only one she has her eyes on. As Boruto fought against Kawaki to protect him from Code, Eida seemed to enjoy seeing this side of Boruto and even went as far as calling it “hot.” This will likely complicate her side of the deal because while she wants Kawaki, she’d want either of them as neither of then would be under her control. As there’s still so much we don’t know about Eida, there’s still no telling if she keeps this “love triangle” going further.

But what do you think of Eida's self-imposed romance with Boruto and Kawaki? Do you think she'll make a move on either of them herself?