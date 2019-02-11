‘Naruto’ Shares One Of Kurama’s Funniest Moments Ever

Naruto Uzumaki didn’t get along with the beast sealed in his belly as a child, but things have changed over the years. Nowadays, the ninja is the leader of the Leaf Village, and he’s good friends with Kurama… but the demon isn’t too happy with Naruto at the moment.

In fact, as it turns out, Naruto just annoyed Kurama into giving one of his most hilarious asides yet.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stepped out with a new episode. It was there fans saw Naruto take a much-needed day off to spend with his daughter Himawari, and the girl was determined to get a plush of Kurama. However, when the popular item sold out, Naruto was bamboozled into buying a plush of Shukaku.

So, what did Naruto do? Well, to keep his daughter happy, the Seventh Hokage decided it was time he threw Kurama under the bus.

“Shukaku is way cuter than Kurama, you know,” Naruto said, trying to appease his kid. Of course, Kurama took offense to this, and Boruto proved as much in a special post-credits scene.

“Mistaking me for that idiot tanuki? I’m so disgusted, I don’t even want to talk to you,” Kurama tells Naruto when the ninja comes to the bijuu seeking assistance. The dismissal catches Naruto off-guard, prompting him to plead with his friend.

“Could you snap out of it already? Me praising Shukaku was just a figure of speech!”

Clearly, Kurama was not having the apology. All the bijuu does is narrow a single red eye at his host, and Naruto is thrust back to his childhood. Suddenly, the Seventh Hokage’s cool facade is gone, and Naruto is left cowering before a rather peeved Kurama who only wants to be seen as adorable in Himawari’s eyes.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.