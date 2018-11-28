‘Naruto’ Teases New Toad Summons Technique

Naruto has covered a lot of ground with its summons, but there is always more to learn. The franchise has introduced lots of toads to date, and it seems Boruto is giving the summons yet another technique.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Boruto chapter 29 below!

Recently, Boruto put out its newest chapter, and it ended on an ominous note. The chapter started easily enough as Naruto Uzumaki challenged his son to a spar, and Kawaki sat off to watch the session. After the fight ended, the young boy nearly opened up to Naruto as he asked the Seventh Hokage about chakra, but that peace came to a halt when a certain toad showed up.

The chapter’s final page confirms Kashin has found the perfect way use his toad summons for espionage. A tiny toad is seen sitting upon the fence of Naruto’s home where he catches sight of Kawaki, and fans learn the Kara member is able to see through the summon’s eyes. Across town, the old man is alerted to Kawaki’s location, and he’s happy to have found his target.

“So you were here, Kawaki. I found you.”

Naturally, fans are eager to see what’s about to go down now that Kashin is in the Leaf Village and has found Kawaki. The ninja made quick work of finding his target, and readers are curious about Kashin’s use of toad summons.

Not only does the technique has a long history with Leaf Village ninja, but Kashin uses the toads in a unique way. While he can fight with the summons, Kashin used a new technique here to see through his toad in real time. Jiraiya used a similar method to gather intel, but the spy master had his toads collect data before they relayed it to him through physical summons. Now, it looks like Kashin has put his own spin on the move, and it has fans wondering whether the Kara member may really be connected to Jiraiya somehow.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.