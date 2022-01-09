Naruto Releases Boruto’s New Opening: Watch

Boruto Uzumaki has come a long way since his anime debuted, and Naruto is ready to kick things up a notch. In the wake of the show’s last big arc, Team 7 is on a mission to grow stronger, and the addition of Kawaki has only complicated things. So as the anime prepares to fill in more of Naruto’s lore, it makes sense for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to get a new opening. And honestly, this one might be the show’s best yet.

As you can see below, the opening is pretty much gorgeous, so you have to give it to Pierrot’s team of animators. The artwork is paired with the perfect song as well, and we have FLOW to thank for that. The beloved J-rock group returned to Naruto this week with a new single, and “Gold” is an absolute banger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1480095921027395586?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The opening goes on to highlight the Hidden Leaf and all of Boruto’s classmates. Honestly, the reel feels almost nostalgic as it mirrors some of the best from Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. Everyone from Kawaki to Sarada and Shikadai is highlighted with close-ups. And of course, the reel hones in on the brotherly bond that’s growing between Boruto and Kawaki.

This new reel also gives fans an idea of what’s to come in Boruto. Right now, the anime is filling in a gap from the manga after Naruto and Kurama are separated. The Hidden Leaf is reeling from the shift, and the Ninja World is busy worrying about Kara’s remains. As you can see in this clip, Team 7 is about to be preoccupied with a kidnapping, and the target is none other than Himawari. Much like how Hinata was targeted as a child, it seems the Byakugan heir will be kidnapped in an upcoming arc, so it will fall to Boruto’s team to rescue her. And given how attached Kawaki has become to Himawari, well – we’d hate to be the guy that thought kidnapping the girl was a good idea.

What do you think of this new opening for Boruto? Are you enjoying how the Naruto sequel is doing these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.