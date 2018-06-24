‘Naruto’ Spoilers Prove Sasuke Is Sensei Goals

Naruto is no stranger to the art of teaching. Over the years, the series has churned out a slew of sweet mentors, and it seems another is about to join the list. After all, Sasuke Uchiha has red in his ledger, and he knows Boruto Uzumaki has what it takes to become a ninja the Leaf can be proud of.

Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump shared its latest issue, and the magazine didn’t shy away from its top titles. As expect, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation shared its next episode’s synopsis, and it contains a few spoilers. So, you’ve been warned!

Thanks to Organic Dinosaur on Reddit, fans can take a look at the translated blurb for “Sasuke’s Trump Card”. The episode will follow Boruto in the wake of the infiltrated Chunin Exams, and the hero will be at a loss without his dad around. However, Sasuke will be there to earn some sensei stripes.

“Boruto in deep regret,” the description says. “Sasuke is the shishou to a depressed Boruto!?”

“He [Boruto] had a severe reaction to his father, Naruto, and the words that he said to him: “You’re disqualified as a ninja.” And so what words does his shishou Sasuke have to tell Boruto in this state?!”

According to the synopsis, Sasuke is about to let Boruto in on a little secret. The Uchiha head will announce a “mission” for Boruto now that Sasuke can see how the boy has matured following his very public callout. Seeing his “favorite pupil” in a rut, Sasuke will pull Boruto out of it by putting the boy into action, and some fans will already know the mission at hand.

If you have seen Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Sasuke’s mission is easy to piece together. With Naruto in the hands of the Otsutsuki, it will fall to the Kage and Sasuke to free their friend. Boruto will also be tasked with tagging along, giving him the chance to redeem himself and prove his worth as a ninja to the world after being ridiculed at the Chunin Exams. So, it seems Sasuke is gunning to win that Sensei of the Year award.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

