Naruto Reveals Boruto’s Next Big Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to finally be ending its string of filler arcs and finally following through on a hanging plot thread left after the end of the Chunin Exams arc. The next arc of the anime will be seeing many fan-favorite characters like Sasuke, Gaara, and even Boruto’s rival Shinki returning to the series. But not only that, the lingering threat of Urashiki Otsutsuki will be returning to the anime in the coming episodes as well.

A synopsis for a future episode of the series has revealed the new mission Boruto is finding himself on for the next arc as he has to find Sasuke out on a mission and ends up in a huge battle to protect Gaara’s Shukaku from being drained of its chakra by Urashiki.

Here’s the translated preview for Boruto anime episode #121, “Protect the Ichibi!! The Entrusted Mission”. It will be broadcasting on 8/25! Are you excited to see Urashiki battle against Papasuke, Gaara, and Shinki? It’ll definitely be a great way to start off the new arc~ pic.twitter.com/vCmJ0ynRBS — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 7, 2019

Episode 120 of the series will see Boruto intercepting a message about Sasuke’s location, and head to it himself as he’s been wanting training from his teacher. Sasuke hasn’t been around much since the end of the Chunin Exams arc, so Boruto hasn’t had the time to train to better learn about the mysterious mark left by Momoshiki after their battle.

This continues with the official kickoff of the new mission in Episode 121, however, as a new synopsis (translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases that Sasuke will be transported to a new location with Urashiki’s power. With Urashiki aiming to get the One-Tailed Beast’s chakra, Sasuke and Gaara ended up having to team up to hold him back. But soon, Gaara has to enact a new plan and needs Boruto and Shinki’s help.

It seems Boruto’s goal for the arc is as such, “Gaara commands Shinki and Boruto to head towards Konohagakure together, which is where Naruto resides, to try and give refuge to Shukaku for him.” It seems that Boruto and Shinki will be transporting Shukaku to Naruto for safe keeping for now, until Sasuke and Gaara can figure out how to stop Urashiki.

So not only is the filler seemingly coming to an end for now, the next arc will bring an explosive new mission for Boruto as he takes on one of his toughest tasks yet. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.