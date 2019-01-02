‘Naruto’ Reveals Super Sweet Sasuke, Sakura Fact

Naruto may have shied away from its relationships at one point, but the franchise stopped playing coy awhile back. With Boruto carrying on the series, characters like Sasuke Uchiha have come to embrace their soft side, and a recent spinoff novel just shared one cute detail about the heir’s marriage. So, you can assume Sakura Haruno is rather happy with where her relationship is going these days.

Recently, a translated blurb from Sasuke Shinden went live on Reddit. A translator known as Organic Dinosaur broke down some of the first chapter’s important moments, and it was there Sarada made her father open up about his relationship with Sakura.

When Sasuke told his daughter he had to leave the village on a mission, Sarada made sure to ask him if he’d told Sakura yet.

“Hey, Papa… Did you properly tell that to Mama? Does Mama know that Papa is leaving,” Sarada asked, no doubt a bit skeptical about her father’s communication skills.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems Sasuke did speak to his wife about his leave and a whole lot more.

With Sarada stuck in disbelief, Sasuke is said to have given a bitter smile as he explained the situation to his daughter. “After you go to sleep, I talk to Sakura a lot. That’s why you shouldn’t be worried.”

Being a ninja is definitely a tough gig, and the job only gets harder when you exchange vows with another ninja. In the case of Sasuke and Sakura, the pair are two of the Leaf Village’s best, making their schedules even more insane. For plenty of fans, they wondered whether Sasuke even talked to his wife outside of his desire to repopulate the Uchiha clan, but it seems that is not the case. Sasuke has got a soft spot for Tsunade’s famed apprentice, even if he does not like to show it off.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.