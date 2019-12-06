New Boruto Promo Teases Cute Sakura x Sasuke Scene

While Sasuke has largely been a non-entity in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, it seems like one of its final episodes will finally capitalize on Sasuke’s much needed growth through this journey as well. Sasuke going back in time with Boruto showed a lot of promise in the beginning of the arc as Boruto began to learn about Sasuke’s past of leaving the Hidden Leaf Village, but it’s his interactions with Sakura of the past that have actually provided some of the best moments for the character.

The next episode of the series will explore this further as fans saw Sakura trying to heal the defeated Sasuke, and new promotional images for the episode tease that the two will share a close moment as Sasuke begins to reflect on his lost time with this version of Sakura.

While the time travel arc has provided some interesting moments for Sasuke as he’s starting to see just how big of an impact his leaving had on his friends years ago, it seems that being this close with the Sakura of the past will change this even further. Sasuke will finally be forced to confront these conflicting feelings he’s felt the entire arc, and it’s really going to cement just how much time he’s actually lost with Sakura over the years.

Before he went on this time travel arc with Boruto, Sasuke was still missing out on meals with his family simply because he just didn’t try and make it in time. But this time travel arc has emphasized the importance of enjoying the present, so maybe Sasuke will take these lessons back with him into the future? At the very least, it seems his time with Sakura recovers his chakra enough to make up for his lack of power over the course of the last few episodes.

