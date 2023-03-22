Naruto Just Made Boruto's Ties With Sarada More Important Than Ever

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been setting the stage for the flash forward between Boruto and Kawaki that opened up the sequel series, and the newest chapter has just made Boruto's ties with Sarada Uchiha all the more important that ever as Kawaki has become "Kawaki Uzumaki" thanks to Eida's overflowing god power! The newest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed that Eida's real power goes far beyond the ability to instantly make everyone fall in love with her, and is actually one of the strongest powers wielded by the Otsutsuki themselves that Eida cannot control.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations then made things even more worse for Boruto than ever before as Eida had used her powers in a whole new kind of way when Kawaki had asked her to make it to where Boruto was the stranger, and Kawaki was really Naruto's son. But when Eida's power had impacted everyone else, Sarada is still unaffected by Eida's ability and will likely be key to helping Boruto survive the upcoming onslaught from the Hidden Leaf Village in the coming chapters.

Naruto: Why Sarada is More Important to Boruto Than Ever

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 79 sees Eida using her ability, which Momoshiki Otsutsuki explains that it's real name is Omnipotence. It's a powerful Shinjutsu ability that Amado unknowingly gave to her, not knowing the full extent of its power. Omnipotence allows Eida to make what she desires a reality by basically changing the memories of those tied with chakra into any reality that she wants. As a result, Boruto is now seen as responsible for Naruto's absence.

But while the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village immediately all think of Kawaki as the Hokage's son, Sarada is seen remembering the original reality. Kawaki, Boruto, Eida, and Daemon won't be impacted by this rewrite, but Sarada (and Sumire too) were originally seen as not impacted by Eida's charm at all. That means Boruto still has some allies within the village after all this, and Boruto will still have Sarada on his side regardless of how much worse things get from here on out.

It just remains to be seen what kind of tests Boruto: Naruto Next Generations puts Boruto and Sarada through from her on out, but how do you feel about Sarada escaping Eida's reality change?