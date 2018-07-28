‘Naruto’ Makes Big Change to Boruto and Sarada’s Relationship

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put the finishing touches on the Chunin Exams arc with the latest episode, and as many new stories are about to begin this also means there’s a shift in the characters.

Boruto and Sarada’s relationship has taken another step as Boruto proclaims that he really doesn’t want to be the Hokage like his father and grandfather before him, and instead will become the shinobi that supports Sarada when she’s Hokage.

Defeating Momoshiki gave Boruto an additional burden to bear as he’s being set up for an eventful future, but the only thing that’s going to get him through it is his Ninja Way. Sasuke tells him to get a better handle on it, and to prepare for what’s to come, and Boruto soon accepts that whatever his destiny brings he’ll challenge it head on.

Sarada asks Boruto if he really doesn’t want to be the Hokage, and he doesn’t. He doesn’t want to follow the path set by his father and grandfather and instead wants to become a shinobi like Sasuke. So he’ll support and protect Sarada when she’s Hokage.

Sarada notes a change in Boruto because of this emotional journey, and even notes that his eyes have changed. She blushes about this for a bit, trying to brush off the fact that she was just comparing Boruto’s blue eyes with the Hokage’s to Mitsuki, but he knows what’s happening.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.