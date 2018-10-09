‘Naruto’ Proves Sasuke Really Is A Genius

Naruto loved to go on and on about Sasuke Uchiha’s talent, but the ninja was never the best when it came to common sense. Despite him being touted as a genius, Sasuke made lots of choices he came to regret, and his decision to leave the Leaf Village prompted audiences to see Sasuke as a rather stupid ninja. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

No, thanks to a recent spin-off novel, Naruto is ready to shine a new light on the former rogue ninja which puts his genius first.

For those unaware, a set of new Naruto spin-off novels are being published over in Japan, and the latest hones in on Sasuke. Thanks to a translator, a scene between Sasuke and Boruto was given a breakdown, and it sees the older man flex some serious brain power.

The scene highlights Sasuke’s impressive mentoring skills, and it begins with the man asking Boruto why he dislikes scientific ninja tools. Since the boy almost had his career ruined by such tech, it isn’t surprising Boruto has hang ups about using the tools. So, Sasuke uses his wisdom and science know-how to drop a lesson for his pupil.

“Peace and advancements… These are things that shinobi who were caught up in turbulent times could only dream of. For long periods of time, they repeatedly and diligently improved themselves until they felt exhausted,” Sasuke said before pulling out one of his kunai. The weapon has been coated in rust to protect it from corrosion, but Sasuke says some careful experiments have revealed an even better usage of rust-covered kunai.

“Throw a kunai between the centre of two long electrical currents, and a special power will make the kunai accelerate… In order to just acquire that knowledge itself, many of our predecessors have observed a number of things and repeatedly analyzed them. And so, as for the scientific ninja tools, that’s what the knowledge accumulated into,” the ninja explains.

“It’s not just an ordinary power, but a power to be used… for the sake of protecting the village.”

For fans, this moment shows how well-spoken Sasuke can be when given the time needed to work up a chat. It also shows that Sasuke is a proponent for ninja technology, and he’s found ways to apply it during battle. The Uchiha heir has been a gifted marksman since his childhood, and the ways he can use a kunai now have grown exponentially thanks to ninja tech. So, if you hear about Sasuke doing a science sabbatical soon, don’t be too surprised.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.