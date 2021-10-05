Naruto Shocks the Fandom Over Sasuke’s Crippling Ambush

The talk of the town when it comes to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the loss of a major character in the lore of the Hidden Leaf Village as the Nine-Tailed Fox residing inside the Seventh Hokage passes from this mortal coil, but another member of Konoha also suffered a major blow. Over the years, Sasuke Uchiha has proved himself to be one of the most powerful ninjas in the Ninja World, managing to battle Naruto on an even playing field with the power of the Kyuubi backing him up though it seems as if the Uchiha Clan member has been powered down quite a bit.

In the latest episode of the anime sequel series, Jigen found himself unable to take over Kawaki’s body, with the leader of Kara dying before the eyes of Kawaki and the other ninjas of Konoha. Before the heavy hitters can catch a breath, Boruto unexpectedly delivers an insane blow to Sasuke’s eye, not only destroying the Uchiha’s eye but causing him to seemingly lose the power of Rinnegan in the process. With the eye gone and Sasuke no longer able to teleport, it seems that the quartet of ninja will have to find another way home as the blow leaves fans reeling.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared images of the critical moment, wherein the Otsutsuki member Momoshiki shoved a kunai into Sasuke’s eye and has changed the course of Konoha forever in doing so, especially with Naruto no longer having the power of the Nine Tails to rely on in future battles:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1444583303156207617?s=20

Right around this time in the manga, creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to writing duties on the Shonen series, and while it hasn’t been confirmed, it certainly seems as if the mangaka is seeking to depower the older generation in order to boost the next, which also seems to be true of the Kara Organization. While the anime series might be taking the opportunity to explore filler in its near future, it’s clear that the Shonen franchise is switching things up when it comes to the future of Konoha.

Do you think Sasuke will ever regain use of the Rinnegan? What do you think the future holds for Boruto and Kawaki now that the Hidden Leaf has lost some of its biggest guns? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.