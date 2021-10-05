New Boruto Promo Teases Isshiki’s Aftermath





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently brought the battle between Kara and Konoha to a close, with the main players of the Hidden Leaf Village taking on the all-powerful foe in Jigen, aka Isshiki. With the latest episode of the series giving viewers a devastating farewell to one of the Shonen franchise’s biggest characters, a new image has been released that gives us an idea of what will take place following this latest episode and perhaps begin an entirely new series of adventures for the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf in the episodes of the anime.



Warning. If you haven’t caught up on the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the conclusion of the battle against Isshiki.

With Kawaki delivering the killing blow to Isshiki and Naruto losing the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox once and for all by accessing the Baryon Mode, there are still plenty of questions left for the strongest ninjas of Konoha to wade through. Specifically, Momoshiki emerged from Bortuo’s subconscious and destroyed Sasuke’s Rinnegan with a devastating blow to the Uchiha’s eye. In this new image, it seems as though Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki are taking a much-deserved break, but the dangers of the Kara Organization might be far from over, even with its leader dying thanks to the Vessel’s trickery and use of the Shadow Clone Jutsu.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this brand new image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which sees the quartet of Konoha’s finest sharing a quiet moment with one another following the devastating battle against Jigen and the nefarious forces of the Kara Organization:

In the near future, it definitely seems as if the anime will take the opportunity to tell anime-only stories, aka filler episodes, as the television series rocketed through the material presented in the manga. It will be interesting to see what avenues the anime takes in the future, but rest assured, things are definitely heating up for the ninjas of Konoha in the manga and will make for some big battles in the series to come.

