Naruto Fans Are Split Over Sasuke’s Recent Fail

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ current time travel arc has been a real blast from the past, but one of the many things fans have noticed throughout its run is that there’s been relatively little conflict between Boruto, Naruto, and Urashiki Otstsuki. Fans were excited to see that Sasuke had traveled back in time thanks to the promise of more character growth, but with the lack of that Sasuke’s neutered state is far more noticeable. With his chakra stolen from Urashiki before the arc officially began, fans have started to wonder why he hasn’t recovered yet.

This was especially egregious in Episode 134 of the series when Urashiki attacked the young Naruto again. When Sasuke tried to intervene, still drained of chakra, Urashiki completely dominated him. Ridiculing him along the way, he disrespectfully put his foot to Sasuke’s face before jumping on his back and lowering him to the ground.

All Sasuke could do against Urashiki’s overwhelming power (to him, at this point) was tell Boruto to run, but fans are not quite sure how to feel. The majority of them are definitely feeling like Sasuke got the short end of the stick as rather than being injured, he has been taken out of the story completely under false pretenses.

But with Sakura healing him, there’s hope that he’ll be able to recover in time to make a difference. Still, it’s definitely not going to be able to make up for this disrespect. Read on to see what fans are saying about Sasuke’s defeat, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

“This Was Hard to Watch”

THIS WAS HARD TO WATCH😔😣 SASUKE UCHIHA THE 2ND, IF NOT THE STRONGEST SHINOBI ALIVE, GETTING STEPPED ON🤯. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/e5o9FHNGq5 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 1, 2019

“Why TF Was He Exhausted?”

This is fucking stupid by now. He only threw shuriken in the last episode why tf was he exhausted? And he threw the sword away, grabbed Urashiki by hands then jumped off the cliff when he could’ve stabbed the bitch with it. 😒 This ain’t anything like the manga, Gennin Sasuke+ https://t.co/5uYVNE352m — Luna reads Samurai 8 ☁ (@SharinganKyubi) December 1, 2019

“Disappointing”

gotta admit.. #boruto anime is fucking disapointing. sasuke, strongest shinobi and jiraya legendary sannin got beat up by simple punches and kicks by urashiki.. 😂😂 — iZarul (@zarulhadi_) December 1, 2019

“It Hurts Seeing Sasuke Being Nerfed…”

Just watched Boruto Episode 134



– It hurts seeing Sasuke being nerfed at that extent

– Animation in this episode was extremely disappointing



– Great thinking by Jiraiya & Boruto

– Really enjoyed Urashiki’s ability

– Loved the interactions between Boruto, Naruto & Jiraiya pic.twitter.com/OtKVOarF8G — Nick (@KonohaCrew) December 2, 2019

“Sasuke is a Complete Joke”

the writing in this Boruto arc is awful Urashiki has powers like Kaguya, if not better, but gets destroyed by a kid Naruto, Jiraiya doesn’t realise that Urashiki has the rinnegan and Sasuke is a complete joke. Just adapt the manga already #boruto #borutomanga #borutoanime #naruto — Ōtsusuki King (@delvinamarh) December 1, 2019

“Sasuke Nope?”

Me: let’s watch the new Boruto arc for Sasuke’s badass fights and nostalgia….



Burrito anime: *imma end this man’s whole career*



They don’t know shit about the power scaling! Let Sasuke use his rinnegan wtf??? So urashiki can use everything but Sasuke nope? pic.twitter.com/GLdM2ts4Sm — Sasuke Uchiha (@SharinganHax) December 2, 2019

“Definitely the Worst Episode so Far”

🚨SPOILERS BORUTO🚨

Damn the last episode of Boruto is full of inconsistencies, Sasuke is still out of chakra, Naruto defeated Urashiki with a NORMAL RASENGAN, weak Sasuke dragged Urashiki to the river. Definitely the worst episode so far imo. Also Urashiki looks like Frieza xD pic.twitter.com/Netyg70Rml — Tochi – 7^ [INACTIVE FOR NOW] (@TenochRazo) December 1, 2019

“I Hope the Next Episode Will Compensate”