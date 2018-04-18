Naruto: New ‘Boruto’ Stills Highlight Sasuke’s Biggest Fight Yet

If there is one thing fans can rely on Sasuke for, it’s some good fights. The Uchiha heir may be flaky in a lot of ways, but Masashi Kishimoto never fails to give the Sharingan user intense action sequences. Over the years, Sasuke has duked it out with everyone from Haku to Kaguya. And, thanks to new stills, fans can prepare themselves for Sasuke’s next big battle in Boruto.

Not long ago, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped its latest episode, and Studio Pierrot dropped stills from the release to celebrate. As you can see below, one of the chilling previews show off Sasuke as he prepares to fight, and his stern expression reminds fans why they should never step to an angry Uchiha.

Seriously, it never turns out well. You may win in the end, but the Uchiha clan holds grudges like none other.

As you can see above, Sasuke looks pretty terrifying in this still, and it is all thanks to his Sharingan. With one eye covered, the ninja has his three-tomoe Sharingan out to play in this new fight, and his downturned lips prove Sasuke is taking this match seriously.

Of course, fans are happy to see Sasuke back in action, and they are even more hyped to know he is fighting for the Leaf Village. For much of the character’s tenure, he focused all his energy into slighting his home village. Once he left Team 7, Sasuke fought against the Leaf Village and aligned himself with Orochimaru and even the Akatsuki at one point. However, after a rather painful fight with Naruto at the end of the Fourth Ninja War, Sasuke made the long-awaited decision to end his push against the Leaf Village. And, now, it seems the former rogue will only pick up his sword to protect the place he once swore to destroy.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

