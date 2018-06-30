‘Naruto’ Sees Sasuke Pass On One Important Item

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown the Chunin Exams arc for a loop as Boruto and the others are now facing the fallout from the Otsutsuki Clan’s successful defeat and kidnapping of Naruto.

Boruto’s still feeling guilt over this loss and using the Ninja Tools during the Chunin Exams, but his teacher Sasuke was able to get him out of his funk by offering an important item from his past: his old headband.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans have realized, Boruto and Sasuke share a lot more personality wise than Boruto does with his father. Sasuke’s sensed this connection from their first meeting, and it fully comes out why now. Alluding to his own past of being a ninja disgraced by Konoha, he mentions that Boruto and Naruto share an inability to lose.

With this headband offering, Sasuke shares his full confidence in Boruto’s strength as a ninja. The Kage think Boruto shouldn’t come along to rescue Naruto, but in offering his old headband to Naruto, he entirely rests his hopes in his pupil. Being a much better teacher to Boruto than fans had ever expected, Sasuke helps Boruto influence the future.

This is on top of Boruto wearing Naruto’s old genin coat, as a way of saying that Boruto is carrying on the torches from both his father and Sasuke. The confidence in himself with the lessons that he learns from the both of them will make Boruto the strong ninja he wants to be.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.