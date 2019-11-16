Naruto Fan Stuns with Terrifying Nine-Tails Cosplay

With the popular anime convention, Anime NYC, in full swing in New York City, a steady stream of cosplay images are coming down the pike. One of the most ingenious, and terrifying, is one cosplayer who decided to bring the nine tailed fox from Naruto to life! When the Kyuubi first appeared in the Naruto franchise, he was linked with our young protagonist, sometimes overtaking the young ninja’s body and sending him into a violent rage. Though the two have managed to “bury the hatchet” in recent years, the power of the Nine Tailed Fox cannot be denied!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Keo_Kustom shared his amazing cosplay that brings the Kyuubi to life, albeit in a much smaller form than the all powerful beast that appeared in the Naruto and Boruto anime franchises:

The cosplay itself was also featured by Viz Media, managing to capture video of the costume in action, perfectly re-imagining Kurama as he stalks the halls of Anime NYC:

Look out! 🚨 Kurama has broken the seal and his wrath is felt all over #AnimeNYC!

Kurama was only one of nine different tailed beasts that existed in the Naruto franchise, linked to individual ninja in order to contain their insane power and stop them from destroying the world at large. During the series, Naruto: Shippuden, the beasts were targeted by the powerful ninja outlaws that went by the name of the Akatsuki. Secretly led by Madara Uchiha, they eventually managed to achieve their goal and used the beasts in order to summon the gigantic ten tailed beast.

What do you think of this amazing Kurama cosplay? Who was your favorite of the tailed beasts of Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.