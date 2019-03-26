‘Boruto’ Reveals Naruto’s Next Target

Naruto has held his share of grudges in the past, but he hasn’t been wrong about them yet. So far, the hero has gone up against threats like the Akatsuki, and he seems to have found his next target.

It might have taken some time, but it turns out Naruto is ready to show off his new goal of ending the organization Kara.

The mission was revealed in the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Seventh Hokage was put up against Delta once more as their battle came to a close. Naruto was angrier than ever after the Kara member permanently injured Kawaki with a devastating blast, and he had the following to share:

“Is this Jigen your leader? Treating Kawaki like an object, what a disgusting scumbag,” Naruto said, questioning Delta about the head member of Kara.

Just a moment later, the two exchange blows, and it ends with Naruto iterating a vow he made to Delta earlier. The village head did tell the villain he would take her out should she hurt Boruto or any of the kids near the battlefield, and she did that (and more) anyways.

“It’s too late! And not just for you. I’m going to hunt down this Jigen who’s calling the shots and take him down too!!”

Naruto helped bring the ninja world into an era of peace following the last Great Ninja War, but that could not last forever. With Kara threatening the order of society, the Seventh Hokage is taking a stand against Jigen and his yet-known plans. So, fans are ready to see whether or not Naruto can reach his next goal without an all-out war going down.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

