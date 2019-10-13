Naruto Previews Boruto Time Travel Arc with New Trailer

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto turned 20 this year, and the franchise has had a major celebration for the franchise’s massive anniversary. Not only was their a special event in Japan that celebrated the franchise’s long anime history, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has now officially kicked off a special time travel arc in which Boruto and Sasuke have travelled to the past of the series. This means Boruto will interact with younger versions of his father, Sasuke, Tsunade, and even finally come face-to-face with his father’s teacher, Jiraiya. The series launched a new trailer to celebrate the start of the new arc too.

Crunchyroll shared the special new trailer for the time travel anniversary arc to their official YouTube page, and you can check it out in the video above! It’ll be the perfect time for fans who have fallen by the wayside to jump right back into the series to enjoy all of the nostalgic goodness.

Episode 128 of the series officially set this time travel arc in motion as Boruto and Sasuke managed to interrupt Urashiki Otsutsuki when he activated an ancient relic. Prepping to travel back to a certain point in time, Boruto and Sasuke’s interruption actually tossed them into the past of the series. But it’s currently unclear as to when in the series’ timeline they travelled to, but it’s sometime before the Shippuden time jump.

As for how long this new arc will last, scriptwriter Honda Masaya confirmed that this anniversary celebration will run for nine episodes. But it’s currently unconfirmed just how much of the original series’ characters this arc will revisit. Original series creator Masashi Kishimoto is excited to see the arc play out as well, and had the following comment as to what fans to look out for, “The anime staff keeps saying how interesting it would be if Boruto met up with a young Naruto. Both Naruto and Sasuke will appear with other characters who’ve not been seen in a while. Please take time to watch [the anime] during this festival!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.