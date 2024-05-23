Naruto Explains Why Himawari Is Now a Jinchuriki

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has turned Boruto Uzumaki into a criminal, running from his former friends and family from the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto isn't the only character that has been experiencing some major changes, as his sister, Himawari, just experienced what might be one of the biggest events of the sequel series so far. Himawari has been joined with the Nine-Tailed Fox, following in her father's footsteps and Kurama is more than happy to reveal how this new union might have come about.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up on the current events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While the previous installment hinted that Himawari was now bonded to Kurama, chapter ten confirmed that the two were now sharing the same body. Luckily, this revelation came at the perfect time as Konoha is under siege. Two of the strongest members of the "Divine Trees" are searching for their respective targets, aka Sarada Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki. With Naruto and Hinata still locked away inside of Kawaki's created prison. Stumbling upon Himawari instead, the daughter of the Seventh gets a brief opportunity to chat with the Nine Tails.

Why is Kurama Sharing a Body With Himawari?

The Nine-Tailed Fox isn't exactly sure why he is now in Himawari following his death during the battle against Jigen, and he takes the opportunity to break down his hypothesis. "My previous self coexisted inside your father, Naruto Uzumaki, but in the midst of battle, my flame of life was extinguished. However, death is not eternal for us Biju. Even if you flesh or soul perishes, over time, a kernel of us will sprout somewhere and we will manage to return to life."

Kurama continues, "The universe is full of mysteries. You may have been born inheriting a sliver of my chakra or this was your destiny, brought into being by the Uzumaki and Hyuga blood that flows within you." While not revealed specifically why the two are now bonded, Himawari is wasting little time in using her newfound power to fight back the latest threat to the Hidden Leaf.

