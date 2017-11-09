‘Naruto’ Creator Reveals The Characters He Won’t Bring Back To Life

The long saga of Naruto has been filled with some tragic character deaths that have heavily impacted fans.

Of course, Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden have just as many resurrections as deaths, so when a major character does die – and stays dead – it has been worth noting!

In an interview that Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto did with Kobayashi years back, we got some great breakdowns of the three characters in the Naruto saga that Masashi never intended to bring back using Impure World Reincarnation (aka as Edo Tensei) in Naruto: Shippuden:

Jiraiya

Naruto’s godfather and teacher Jiraiya was the light-hearted comedic pervert that fans loved for his flamboyant personality and awesome shenobi skills.

When Jiraiya was killed by the 6 Paths of Pain (and what an epic death scene it was), a lot of Naruto fans were crushed. So why didn’t Kishimoto bring back such a pivotal figure?

In the interview, Kishimoto reveals that he didn’t want to bring Jiraiya back as the death was so significant for both the characters and fans of Naruto – and especially impactful in bringing Naruto closer to Sasuke. Kishimoto couldn’t see a way to bring back the pervert hermit without lessening one of the series’ biggest milestone moments.

Hidan

Hidan is immortal, so he wasn’t technically killed; he was blown to bits by Shikamaru and buried while still alive (though disassembled), and even vowed to eventually pull it together (pun) and get revenge on Shikamaru.

With an immortal buried in waiting for an opportunity to get loose, Naruto fans would’ve been fair to assume that Hidan was coming back.

However, as Kishimoto explains it, he left Hidan buried as he didn’t want to have to draw yet another character in the Fourth Great Ninja War!

Konan

The only kunoichi in Yahiko’s Akatsuki, and part of the freelance trio alongside Nagato and Yahiko, Konan was pivotal in the events that led to Yahiko’s self-sacrifice, and Nagato taking on the mantle of Pain to avenge him.

Later, when Obito/Madara is revealed to be Tobi, Konan tried to turn against his manipulative plans and desecration of Nagato’s corpse by detonating no less than 600 billion paper bombs exploding for ten minutes, to kill him. The attack failed, and Tobi kills her.

According to Kishimoto, Konan’s death was a significant statement on the loss of the dream for peace that Nagato, Yahiko, and Konan shared, and a signification of Naruto’s rise as a bringer of light and hope. Bringing her back would have been pointless.

