Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up a Shocking Reunion

A Naruto cliffhanger has set up a shocking reunion that could change everything we thought we know about certain parts of the history surrounding the mysterious Kara Organization. The new chapter of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga sees the warring camps of Hidden Leaf and Kara both regrouping after the pivotal battle of Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki and Shikamaru vs. Kara cyborg Code, and the consciousness of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, which was threatening to possess Boruto. Unfortunately for Naruto and co. the respite isn’t long enough, as Hidden Leaf is now being attacked by Kara again!

WARNING: Boruto Chapter 68 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Boruto Chapter 68, we get a cat-and-mouse game of deception between the forces of Hidden Leaf and Kara. Code retreated back to his mastermind ally Eida, revealing he had hidden one of his signature teleportation strips on Shikamaru’s back. That spyware let Code and Eida listen in on the status of things in the village, until they could get close to their main target: Amado. The opportunity comes quickly, as Shikamaru goes to interrogate Amado, only to have Code ambush him by jumping out of his very back!

However, as stated, this is a cat-and-mouse game being played by both sides: Shikamaru was counting on Code making his move on Amado – the only man who can unlock Code’s full array of terrible powers. To take down Code, Shikamaru and Amado unleash their own secret weapon: “Bronco,” the reprogrammed version of Kara cyborg Delta!

Delta puts a serious beatdown on Code, to the point that it looks like the Kara agent is going to make a hasty retreat. On the contrary, Code uses his teleportation powers to bring his own secret weapon to the battle: Eida. And the moment that Eida walks into the room, it’s clear that her reunion with Amado is a significant one!

Naruto fans have been following clues dropped in Boruto, which have suggested that Amado’s personal history could be closely tied with Eida – namely that Kara’s most powerful (and frightening) cyborg agent could be Amado’s attempt at resurrecting his own daughter!

READ: Is Eida Actually Amado’s Daughter?

Whether or not they’re family or not, we know that Amado was responsible for modifying Eida into the state she now exists in. Eida’s powers allow her to access omnisicient-level clairvoyance, which can observe any events that happened, anywhere, during the span of her lifetime. Amado’s modifications also give Eida a Siren’s ability to enthrall anybody who sees her – with the two exceptions of blood relatives and Otsutsuki. That power ended up making Eida an isolated soul, unable to trust anyone’s affections or love towards her.

Needless to say, Eida will have a grudge to settle with Amado. Lucky him.

Boruto’s New Manga Chapters are Free Online!