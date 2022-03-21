Naruto Cliffhanger Reveals Delta’s New Body

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought in a whole new kind of Delta model with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the current Code focused arc after the end of the fight between Code, Boruto Uzumaki, and Kawaki had ended in a much more chaotic way than any fans could have figured. While this fight is only getting even more intense with each new chapter of the arc, it seems Amado has been cooking up some plans of his own in order to keep up with all of the danger than Code presents.

Previous chapters of the series had given fans a glimpse of a mysterious new project Amado had been working on as a counter to Code in the future, and it was revealed to be a pod much like the same pods that Amado had been using as a part of Kara. The newest chapter of the series finally follows up on this tease when Code sneaks his way into the Hidden Leaf village and it’s revealed that Amado had actually developed yet another android clone of Delta. But this one not only has a new model but a new set of specifications to boot.

Chapter 68 of the series sees Code sneak his way into the Hidden Leaf after he attached one of his claw marks onto Shikamaru, and it was explained that Shikamaru was fully aware of this and wanted to lure out Code when he was alone. As soon as Code appears, Shikamaru activates the pod Amado had developed. Codenamed “Bronco,” it’s revealed to be a new version of Delta who has been created with the explicit purpose of protecting the Hidden Leaf Village and all its assets. This new model has some visual differences, but the important things have stayed the same.

She boasts the same destructive power that the original version did, and even has the same prickly personality. Except this time now she’s going to be on the Hidden Leaf’s side and is already proving to be a useful weapon that they can use against Code moving forward. Now it’s just a matter of seeing just how much help she can offer as the fight against Code continues making its wild twists and turns. But what do you think?

What do you think of Delta’s new model? Curious to see whether or not this model is just as strong as the villainous version was? What role do you think she will play in the coming battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!