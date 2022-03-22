Naruto Is Ready to Break Out Amado’s True Goal

Amado has been quite the wildcard in the deck of characters that make up Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the former member of Kara asking Konoha for sanctuary as he looked to leave the ranks of the organization of Jigen and company. Now, with Amado working for the Hidden Leaf, it seems as though the scientist has a secret obsession that is making its way to the top of the surface, as Code attempts to get revenge against those who killed his master.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Even though Code was defeated in the previous installment and Boruto was able to defy death thanks in part to Momoshiki using his power to save his Vessel, the current head of Kara has wasted little time in planning a new route of attack against Konoha. Given some much-needed downtime, Shikamaru takes the opportunity to grill Amado as to why Karma was injected into Kawaki again, with the energy inside of the newest addition to the Uzumaki Family playing a major role in saving the lives of our heroes.

With Shikamaru acting as Naruto’s right-hand man, he pins Amado against a wall and attempts to get an answer as to why the scientist is so interested in Karma:

“Setting aside the result, what you did was not for Konoha or Kawaki’s benefit. If you ask me, you seem obsessed with Kawaki’s Karma itself. Why?”

Unfortunately, we aren’t able to hear the answer to this question as Code is able to use a claw mark laid onto the shadow-wielding ninja and give himself access to the Hidden Leaf. Luckily for all the denizens of Konoha, Amado has been quite busy, having resurrected Delta and implanting a new command in her brain: to ally herself with the Hidden Leaf Village and protect its citizens from any dangers that come their way.

Kawaki’s Karma was originally given to him to make the young ninja a Vessel for Jigen, the now-deceased leader of the Kara Organization, but it seems as though there are more mysteries hiding within this mysterious energy.

What do you think Amado is attempting to do with Kawaki’s Karma? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.