Boruto: What We Know About Ada So Far

While the anime continues its catch-up with the Boruto manga, the series is exploring an ambitious new arc in print. If you did not know, Boruto is ahead of the show by quite a bit if you read the manga. That is why some fans have already been introduced to Ada, and we're breaking down all the things we know about the cyborg to date.

After all, Ada seems to be an important figure in Boruto, and she will only continue to grow into that role. For those who don't know, Ada debuted back in Boruto chapter 56 after Code went on a rogue mission to find her. The villain decided he needed to awaken Ada from her sleep if he was going to get revenge for Isshiki, and Ada was not what we expected.

(Photo: Shonen Jump)

The vixen was created some time ago by Amado, the former scientist of Kara. Amado created Ada in a bid to kill Jigen, but he made her too powerful. Jigen ordered Ada and other creations like her to be destroyed should they threatened his strength, but she was saved by Boro. The Kara member had a crush on Ada, so he took Ada to a remote cult and faked her death. But as it turns out, Code knew the girl was alive all this time.

When it comes to power, Ada is very strong, but her physical prowess has not been shown yet. She does have two special abilities in her arsenal, however. For one, she has the strange ability to steal one's heart so she can bend any person to her will when they fall for her. Ada's second gift has to do with her brain. She is all-knowing and can see into all parts of the past and present. But when it comes to the future, well - Ada isn't gifted with precognition.

At this time, Code and Ada are allies, and they hope to reach their own goals using one another. The former hopes to become an Otsutsuki like Isshiki, but Ada has far simpler goals. She wishes to kill Amado for cursing her with powers so great, and she hopes to find love. Her power doesn't work on family members or any Otsutsuki, so Ada plans on seducing either Kawaki or Boruto. And as you can imagine, neither boy is going to be thrilled about having her as a suitor.

