Naruto Cosplay Gives Us A Fem Take On The Seventh Hokage

Naruto's Sexy No Jutsu hasn't been used nearly as often as within the Masashi Kishimoto anime franchise since the Shonen protagonist became the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, but that hasn't stopped one fan from bringing it back in a unique way with a "Fem" version of the ninja via some amazing cosplay! While Boruto, the son of Naruto, has exhibited the same jutsu in the past, the arrival of the Kara Organization in both the anime and the manga series has made it so there hasn't been nearly as much time for humor!

Fans have been worrying about the status of the Seventh Hokage in the latest chapters of the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the trio of Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto facing off against the current leader of the Kara Organization in Jigen. With the Isshiki member looking to steal the body of Kawaki following the terrifying battle against Kashin Koji, it has definitely been all hands on deck when it comes to saving the Hidden Leaf Village from the efforts of Kara while also protecting the young ninja who has been adopted by the Uzumaki clan. All signs seem to be pointing toward Naruto potentially kicking the bucket, which will sure to have giant ramifications for the anime franchise and the world of anime as a whole!

Instagram Cosplayer Jannet In Cosplay shared this amazing take on a female version of the ninja that has become one of the most popular Shonen protagonists to ever appear in the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump:

While its unknown whether or not Naruto will ultimately survive the battle against Jigen, the battle is definitely going to be one of the biggest that has ever involved the Seventh Hokage.

