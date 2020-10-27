Naruto Cosplay Brings Back Boruto's Timeskip Look

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has yet to officially make good on the debut tease of an older Boruto Uzumaki fighting Kawaki in the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village, but now one artist has taken it into their own hands by bringing Boruto's time skip look to life. One of the major hooks of the sequel series to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto was the sight of two ninjas fighting near the wreckage of the Hokage mountain. But while the series' manga has made small steps toward this future, it has yet to bring us back to that point.

We have seen bits and pieces leading into this future with each new chapter of the series (more so than the anime adaptation, admittedly), but for those who don't want to wait until the series officially brings us to this point luckily artist @zamasucosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought the look back to the spotlight with some awesome cosplay really emphasizing how cool this first look at Boruto Uzumaki really was. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @zamasucosplay on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has yet to have a timeskip of its own (assuming it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor), it has been giving more of the context behind what we had seen in the opening flash forward tease. We have identified the foe Boruto was facing, the mysterious power the two of them seemed to share, Boruto's marked head band, and more through new developments in the manga. All that's left now is to pull the trigger on moving the series into the future so we can get older versions of the new cast. But what do you think of the story's development so far?

What were your first impressions of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations when it debuted? Curious to see when the manga or anime will eventually get us to that initial time skip? How long do you think it's going to take them to get to this point in the story? Are you willing to wait for it if it means more adventures from the Naruto universe in the interim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!