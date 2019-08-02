This Naruto Genderbent Jiraiya Cosplay is an Icha Icha Dream Come True

Fans of the Naruto saga love the titular hero’s Toad Sage mentor Jiraiya to this very day, which is why you’ll still often find some elaborate cosplay dedicated to the character. Well, today we have an example of some Jiraiya cosplay that even the Pervert Hermit himself would be eager to see pop up in his social media feeds!

Check out this female Naruto fans’ lovley and detailed take on some Jiraiya cosplay:

Hailing all the way from the Brazilian city of Balneário Camboriú, this cosplayer (@ncromance – aka Juliana Scramocin) nails the look of Jiraiya in the loveliest way possible. Sure, the cosplay is obviously missing the green kimono, that Jiraiya wears over his armor mesh, but in this gender-flipped version of the character and look, most fans probably won’t complain too much that Ncromance went with a more feminine and sexy look of just the mesh shirt under the signature red haori with the yellow circles. Extra points for the craftsmanship of both the signature Jiraiya forehead protector, and the character’s large scroll accessory.

However, if there is one criticism of this cosplay, it’s this: clearly this lovely young woman wanted glam to go with her geek (that makeup is on point!), but hopefully on the left side of that nose that’s turned away from the camera, there is a nice wart drawn in. Jiraiya was called “the Toad Sage” after all, so that wart had more significance than just being a facial characteristic.

Jiraiya is one of the few Naruto saga major characters not to get some kind of renewed presence in the current Boruto series (at least not yet), but clearly his legacy is as strong as ever. What do you think fo this particular gender-bent vision of Toad Sage? If you like it, besure to check out Ncromance’s Instagram, as the cosplayer has many other Naruto, Boruto, and My Hero Academia cosplay outfits you’ll probably appreciate.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.