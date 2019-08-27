Naruto Fans Rediscovers Deadpool’s Hokage Dreams

When it comes to Deadpool, fans must always expect the unexpected. The Marvel hero has become one of the company’s biggest thanks to his irreverent humor and blockbusting films. Still, there is more to the character than some realize, and it turns out the hero has a massive dream many never learned…

After all, Deadpool dreams of becoming the Hokage, and that means Naruto has some direct competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Naruto fans were let in on the lesson when a reader rediscovered a special issue of Deadpool. Taking to Reddit, user Whovianwells11 posted a partial spread of Deadpool from a comic where he shared his Naruto-centric dream.

“It’s you and me, Gin Got! I will make you and everyone in this village recognize me, for one day, I will be Hokage!”

For those curious, this little aside comes through in Deadpool Team-Up, Vol. 1 #886. The issue finds Deadpool team up with Iron Fist to visit a village in order to stop a villain who they disagree over. Gin Got is the man in question, and it seems Deadpool got a bit lippy when he faced the immortal villain.

Despite this issue having debuted in 2011, it seems plenty of fans had no idea about Deadpool’s dream. Yeah, the mouthy villain may be riffing with this line, but Wade Wilson may not be the worst Kage. The Leaf Village has had solid leaders, and that has continued with Naruto. But when the position is up for grabs again, Deadpool can fight for it against Konohamaru.

Do you think Deadpool could cut in in the Naruto universe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.