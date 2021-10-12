Naruto Fan Goes Viral for Their Ninja-Approved Birthday Party





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently finished the battle against Jigen, the head of the Kara Organization, and in doing so has changed the face of the ninja world forever. With the Shonen franchise having decades of history under its belt long before the latest battle took place, it’s no surprise to see that fans are still finding new ways to revisit the Hidden Leaf Village, as one party has gone viral thanks to its party-goers all deciding to try their hand at recreating the heroes and villains of Konoha throughout the ages of Masashi Kishimoto’s epic.

Naruto over the years rose in popularity while following the adventures of the young ninja who would eventually become the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, who even in times of peace can’t seem to take time to relax, using his shadow clones to spread himself thin in balancing his work and family life. With the latest battle seeing the Nine Tailed Fox dying as a result of the use of the Baryon transformation, it seems things are only going to get trickier for Naruto as he attempts to hold together the Ninja World while also preparing for a new version of Kara seeking vengeance for the loss of their leader, Isshiki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Dragons Are Nifty shared the viral video that shows Naruto fans uniting for a party honoring the Hidden Leaf Village by casting themselves as some of the biggest heroes and villains throughout Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations respectively:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently picking up the pieces in the aftermath of the battle between Naruto and Jigen, with the two strongest ninjas of Konoha now severely handicapped. With Naruto losing the Kyubi and Sasuke losing his ability to harness the power of the Rinnegan, it seems as if the next generation for both the Hidden Leaf and the Kara Organization are set for a confrontation in the near future.

The anime series has caught up with the events of the manga at record speed, leaving many to wonder what stories the television show will employ before it once again dives into the source material.

What do you think of this Naruto viral party? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.